‘SC’s rejection of TN’s plea on Mekedatu has given us justice’

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court’s rejection of Tamil Nadu’s plea is justice for Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “This is not about setback or victory. It has given justice on Mekedatu. Mekedatu is a project for our water and it doesn’t affect Tamil Nadu in any way. In fact it benefits Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court has responded to the people of Karnataka.” He was replying to a reporter who asked if it was a setback to Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu will get its share of water as per Court’s judgements and hence we will continue with the project. This project is being done in our land and with our resources. This project will help us supply water to Tamil Nadu as per the tribunal’s order even during poor rain years.

This is a victory to the people of Bengaluru. This water will provide drinking water to people from all states living in Bengaluru.

I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support the project now at least. We all need to work on this project together.

CWC has to support the project

Asked if the CWC would support the project, he said, “The Court will give directions to the Central Water Commission. The CWC doesn’t have any other choice but to support the Mekedatu project.”