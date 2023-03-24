SC,ST reservation confusion: ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ by Congress today

Bengaluru: The Congress is to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan Chalo on Friday, alleging that the state government has not recommended to the Centre to add the SC/ST reservation to Article 8 of the Constitution despite ordering it.

Speaking about this in Bengaluru, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that tomorrow the Congress leaders and workers will hold Raj Bhavan Chalo. He accused the BJP government of cheating the SC and ST community. 'The proposal of reservation has not gone to the central government. No reservation proposal has been sent by the state government to the central government. If the government has sent the reservation proposal to Centre, a discussion should be held there, right?' he questioned.

Currently, the Parliament session is being held. Why is there no discussion about reservation in the House? He said that on Friday, Congress will protest against the injustice done by the government in the reservation issue. "On Friday, Congress leaders and supporters will hold Raj Bhavan Chalo. They will protest near Raj Bhavan at 10 am. This government should be sacked immediately," he demanded.

The BJP government in the state may only last 10-15 days. SC/ST community has been insulted by BJP. What is the double engine government doing in the reservation issue? DK Shivakumar attacked the BJP government saying that 25 MPs are just sitting on the reservation issue.

Recently, Parameshwar, who had responded to the media, had also given information about the same protest. "The state government has given a notification to increase the reservation for the SC and ST communities. The proposal to increase the reservation has not been formally submitted to the central government. Elections are yet to be announced. By then, there should be clarity about the increase in reservation. Condemning this delaying attitude of the state government, a protest will be held on behalf of the Congress," he said.