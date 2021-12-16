SDMIMD to sign education partnership with TCS

Mysuru: Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) here is collaborating with TCS on academic enhancement.

Dr Sunil MV, Head of Academic Administration, SDMIMD, told media persons on Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an educational partnership between SDMIMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be signed on Friday in the presence of Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala. The partnership envisages corporate professional inputs for eight

select courses followed by internship in an area of relevance to management. The educational partnership will offer Supplementary Study for the SDMIMD's flagship program Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) students on TCSiON Platform.

SDMIMD students will also undergo TCS's reputed National Qualifier Test (NQT) as part of the supplementary study. Students will get a joint certificate issued by SDMIMD and TCSiON certifying the supplementary study experience.

This agreement is path-breaking in its potential to give enormous

value addition to students and SDMIMD being able to leverage this association with a leading company of the stature of TCS. The agreement is valid for five years.

The MoU will be exchanged by Dr N R Parasuraman, Director, SDMIMD and Ravindra Kembhavi, Head Sales and Chief Education Evangelist, TCS iON. The partnership is in line with the core vision of the New Education Policy 2020 for preparing the students for the real work scenario.

The second Annual Convocation of the one-year Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) Program will be held on December 17, 10:30 AM at the institute campus.

The PGCM program was launched during the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the institute in 2019 which is designed for industry readiness and professional growth in the corporate world, Dr Sunil added.