Second Bengaluru airport process begun with foresight: Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is fully aware that the consent of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is required to establish a second international airport near the state capital and that the existing concession agreement allows such development only after 2033, Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil said on Friday.

Reacting to discussions raised in Parliament on the issue of a second international airport for Bengaluru, Patil said the government has initiated preparatory work well in advance, keeping long-term requirements in mind. Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli currently operates under a condition that prohibits the construction of another airport within a 150-km radius until 2033. However, Patil noted that similar clauses were relaxed in cities such as New Delhi and Navi Mumbai to allow the development of additional airports, and a suitable solution would be worked out for Bengaluru as well.

He explained that setting up an airport involves multiple stages, including site selection, feasibility studies, land acquisition and compensation, which together take at least five to six years to complete.

Approval from BIAL would be required only after these processes are completed.

Hence, the government has already invited tenders through the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct location suitability, technical feasibility and economic viability studies.

The selected agency will be given five months to submit its report to the government.

The study will assess factors such as passenger traffic projections, potential for industrial and tourism growth, infrastructure availability, geographical conditions, rainfall, drainage systems, noise pollution and waste management.

Patil reiterated that the government recognises the need for an additional international airport for Bengaluru in the long run. He also disclosed that a high-level team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had earlier inspected potential sites at Choodahalli and Somanahalli along Kanakapura Road, and another location along the Nelamangala–Kunigal Road, and submitted its report. Based on this assessment, the tender process for the feasibility study has now been initiated.