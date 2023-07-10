  • Menu
Seer condmens murder of Jain Muni

Highlights

“I am deeply shocked at the barbaric murder which is a shame on the society” said Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt of Udupi HH Vishwaprasanna Thirtha.

Udupi: “I am deeply shocked at the barbaric murder which is a shame on the society” said Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt of Udupi HH Vishwaprasanna Thirtha. He said in a video message that he is still unable to comprehend that such barbarism can be meted out towards a holy person who has renounced everything in life and was a beacon of peace and harmony for the society.

It is a tragedy that a sadhu was killed like this in independent India, so what about the common people?

“such an act should never happen anywhere. We strongly condemn this incident. The government should take immediate action and ensure that the culprits are punished severely. He demanded that appropriate action should be taken to prevent such an incident from happening in the future.

