Seminar on ‘Tulu Literature and Cultural Life’ at Yenepoya University on Oct. 29

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, in association with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), will organise a one-day seminar on “Tulu Literature and Cultural Life” at the university’s Kular campus on October 29.

The event will be inaugurated at 9:30 a.m. by Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. Dr. Tukaram Poojary, President of Rani Abbakka Tulu Study Centre and Tulu Living Museum, will deliver the keynote address. Prof. Jeevan Raj, Principal of the college, will preside over the function.

Among the dignitaries present will be Dr. Shivaprasad K, Medical Superintendent, Prof. Shareena P., Vice Principal, Narayan Sukumar E., and Shalini Siqueira, Head of the Department of Linguistics.

The first session, on “Tulu Poetry and Epics,” will feature Dr. Meenakshi Ramachandra, retired professor of Besant College.

The second session, on “Literary Values in Paddanas (Tulu Folk Ballads),” will be led by Prof. M.D. Manchi, Principal of Sri Venkataramana College.

The third session, on “Tulu Yakshagana: Literary Songs and Communication,” will be presented by Yakshagana Bhagavatha Shivaprasad Edapadavu.

The valedictory session will be held at 2:30 p.m., with a special address by K.K. Pejavar, a noted folklorist. Dr. Dinakar Pachchanadi, coordinator of the Literary Association of the institution, will also be present, stated an academy release.