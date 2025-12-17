Separate nodal officer in all dists to prevent female foeticides

Belagavi : Accepting that the female foeticide has not stopped in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the government is taking strict measures to prevent it. The minister said the government is appointing separate nodal officers in all districts and tightening measures to prevent foeticide, which he called a “social evil”. He also assured that the government will consider strengthening legislation to control such activities.

The minister was responding to a question by BJP MLC C T Ravi in the Legislative Council. “Female foeticides have certainly not stopped. If you look at the sex ratio, there is a lot of difference. I accept that this is happening,” Rao said. “Foeticides are not happening under pressure; voluntarily, it is happening, for not wanting a girl child.

These things are happening based on the sex determination of the foetus at some hospitals. Sex determination is illegal, but with the advancement in technology, portable ultrasound machines have been developed, which can be easily carried anywhere, and scans and tests can be done.

This needs to be controlled. We will bring it to the notice of the central government,” he said.

In some districts and in a few hospitals, a higher number of male child births is happening.

It is found with the help of intelligence input, the minister said.