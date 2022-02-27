Sericulture farmers hoping for budget boost for revival

Chamarajanagar: The district was called "Reshme Nadu" (sericulture land) during the 80s as thousands of farmers took up sericulture.

Sericulture was taken up in 10,000-12,000 hectares those days. In the following years, farmers lost interest in sericulture and switched over to other crops as diseases and steady price fall of silk became a norm. There seems to be indications that the old glory is returning.

According to the Sericulture department, cultivation of silkworms is taken up in 1,200 hectares in the area. The three sericulture yarn factories in the district have become defunct. The factories located in Mudigunda in Kollegala taluk, Sathemaralli and Chamarajanagara were closed long back as production of silk declined.

It is very important to revive these three factories to boost

sericulture cultivation in the district. The sericulturists in district are waiting for the State budget hoping that the government would announce a package to boost sericulture.

During 2019-20 budget the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced Rs 5 crore for revival of Mudigunda silk factory and Rs 2 crore for installing reeling machines in Santhemaralli factory. But the announcement is still on paper as not even a single rupee was released by the government.

Earlier, Santhemaralli silk factory was providing employment for more than 300 women. The revival would be a godsend for rural women who are facing unemployment. Many families are migrating to Kodagu district to work in coffee estates. Villagers say that if government announces any grant for reopening of the factory it would go a long way in giving impetus to industrialisation of the district which is very backward and help provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Puttaiah, a former employee of the factory, said that the government closed the factory due to shortage of silk a decade ago. If the BJP government announces some grant in the budget that would be much helpful for women.