Shakti Smart Cards: Where to Obtain Them for Free Bus Travel for Women in Karnataka – Conditions Apply

Complete Details of the 'Shakti' Scheme: Free Bus Travel for Women in Karnataka

After the announcement of five 'guarantees' by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the government has released detailed guidelines for the 'Shakti' scheme, which ensures free bus travel for women within the state. Here is all you need to know about the scheme, including eligible buses, application process for Shakti smart cards, and required documents for availing free bus travel.

What is the 'Shakti' Scheme?

The 'Shakti' scheme was a promise made by the Congress party in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections. It guarantees free bus travel for women in the state. After assuming office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave in-principle approval for the scheme, along with four other guarantees. The Karnataka cabinet officially announced the implementation of the 'Shakti' scheme on June 11.

Who is Eligible?

All women residents of Karnataka, including students, are eligible for the 'Shakti' scheme. Additionally, members of the transgender community can also benefit from this scheme.

'Shakti' Smart Card for Women

Women can apply for the 'Shakti' smart card online through the website Sevesindhu.karnataka.gov.in within the next three months. However, the government has not specified when the issuance of these cards will begin. In the meantime, women can use photo identity cards issued by the state or central government with residential addresses. Aadhaar cards are also accepted for free travel starting from June 11.

Availing the Free Bus Travel Scheme

Until the 'Shakti' smart cards are issued, women can show photo identity cards with residential addresses, including Aadhaar cards, to conductors while traveling on buses to avail the free travel benefit.

Buses Covered under the 'Shakti' Scheme

The 'Shakti' scheme will be implemented in all four transport corporations in the state, namely Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC), NorthWest Road Transportation Corporation (NWRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (KKRTC). The scheme applies to buses operated by these corporations within the state, including Meghdoot buses.

Buses Excluded from the 'Shakti' Scheme

The 'Shakti' scheme does not apply to buses traveling outside the state, luxury buses, sleeper buses (both AC and non-AC), Vayu Vajra, Ambari, Airavat, Flybus, and EV Power Plus (AC) buses.

50% Seats Reserved for Men

In buses where the 'Shakti' scheme is applicable, the government has mandated that 50% of the seats be reserved for men.

Government Reimbursement to Transport Corporations

Conductors have been instructed to issue 'zero' fare tickets to women for their journey from the start point to the destination. Based on the distance traveled the government will reimburse the amount to the respective transport corporations.

With the 'Shakti' scheme, the Karnataka government aims to promote women's safety and empower them with the convenience of free bus travel within the state.