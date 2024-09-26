Shiroor Landslide: Missing driver’s body found after 71 days

Shiroor: After 71 days, the body of a Kerala-based driver, Arjun who went missing during the landslide in Shiroor, has finally been located.

According to initial reports, the discovery was made when a body was found inside the cabin of a lorry at the landslide site. The owner of the truck, Manaf, has since confirmed that the cabin indeed belonged to his truck. Currently, efforts are on to retrieve the remains of the lorry using a dredger, as the recovery process continues.

Arjun was a resident of Kozhikode. He went missing during the landslide on July 16 while driving through Shiroor. Despite facing challenging weather conditions that severely impacted the search operations, his family clung to the hope of finding him.