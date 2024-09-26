Live
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Advancing education through holistic digital learning
- Balineni’s entry likely to dent NDA unity in Prakasam
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Parties urged to maintain restraint on laddu row
- IDFC First Bank unveils Ashva credit card
- Heavy Rains expected in AP, Telangana Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal Weakens
- 15 red sanders logs seized, one smuggler held
Shiroor Landslide: Missing driver’s body found after 71 days
Shiroor: After 71 days, the body of a Kerala-based driver, Arjun who went missing during the landslide in Shiroor, has finally been located.
According to initial reports, the discovery was made when a body was found inside the cabin of a lorry at the landslide site. The owner of the truck, Manaf, has since confirmed that the cabin indeed belonged to his truck. Currently, efforts are on to retrieve the remains of the lorry using a dredger, as the recovery process continues.
Arjun was a resident of Kozhikode. He went missing during the landslide on July 16 while driving through Shiroor. Despite facing challenging weather conditions that severely impacted the search operations, his family clung to the hope of finding him.
