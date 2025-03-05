Shivaji- Play to Premiere in Kateel on March 6

Mangaluru: A new historical play titled Shivaji is set to have its first performance in Kateel on March 6, followed by a show at the Town Hall on March 13. The play aims to present a factual portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, countering misconceptions about his rule and legacy.

Speaking at a press conference, playwright Shashiraj Rao Kavoor expressed concern over the distortion of history in textbooks. "It is unfortunate that Shivaji Maharaj, who was a fearless leader and protector of his people, is often misrepresented. While British history is documented with precision, Indian history has been altered to project Shivaji as an invader of the coastal region. However, in reality, the region was not as expansive at the time as it is today," he said.

The play seeks to clear misconceptions about Shivaji’s governance, his coronation, and his treatment of people across different faiths. “Shivaji was a protector of Hinduism, but he was never against any other religion. Those who have twisted history are responsible for such misinterpretations. If people understand the real Shivaji, they will recognize his inclusive leadership,” said theatre director Vijay Kumar Kodialbail.

The play will feature dialogues in Tulu, with a title song in Kannada and select portions in Hindi to enhance linguistic harmony. Shashiraj Rao Kavoor has written the script, and well-known music director Manikanth Kadri has composed the music. The play features three songs, initially planned to include a track by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher. However, due to a high remuneration demand of ₹25 lakh, the team is now in talks with other prominent singers.

The lead role of Shivaji will be played by Preethesh Ballal, known for his portrayal of Guliga in the Shivadootha Guliga play. The voiceover for Shivaji’s character is provided by actor Prithvi Ambar, while veteran Tulu theatre actor Naveen D. Padil lends his voice to the role of Guru Dadaji.

The press conference was attended by Manikanth Kadri, Shashiraj Rao Kavoor, A.K. Vijay, and Preethesh Ballal.

Cast and Crew:

Lead Roles: Preethesh Ballal (Shivaji Maharaj), Ramesh Kalladka, Rupashree Varkadi, Rajith Kadri, Nitesh Poojary, Jayaram Acharya, Vishal Raj Kokila, Yadav Mannagudde, Sudarshan Ballal, Chandrashekar Siddakatte, and others.

Background Singers: Yaksha Dhruva Patla Satish Shetty, Dr. Devdas Kapikad, Manikanth Kadri, Ravindra Prabhu, Mime Ramdas.

The play is expected to be a significant cultural event, shedding light on the legacy of one of India's greatest rulers.