Shivakumar visits slain worker’s family, promises support

Ballari: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday visited the family of Congress worker Rajasekhar, who was killed in a police firing during violence that broke out in Ballari city over the erection of banners. The DCM, who left Bengaluru in the morning, reached Rajasekhar’s residence by afternoon and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Shivakumar said the incident was unfortunate and should never have occurred. “A Congress worker lost his life in the recent violence. I have come to console the family and stand with them in their grief. The party is with the family in this difficult time,” he said. The DCM added that the family has sought a government job as compensation and assured that the demand would be examined. “We will look into the procedure and try to provide employment within the legal framework,” he stated.

Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister and Ballari district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was also present during the visit, signalling the government’s seriousness in addressing the fallout of the incident.

Meanwhile, former minister B Sriramulu expressed strong doubts over the handling of the case and alleged attempts to dilute the investigation. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Sriramulu said a fact-finding committee had already visited the spot and now the DCM’s visit raised questions about whether the government would hand over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“Is the government genuinely trying to uncover the root cause of the incident, or is there an attempt to close the case?” Sriramulu asked. He alleged that Bharat Reddy was responsible for triggering the violence and claimed that senior leaders had interacted with him despite his alleged role as the prime accused (A1) in the case. “There is a suspicion that efforts are being made to cover up the incident,” he charged.

Defending his position, Sriramulu said he would wait and watch what kind of justice is delivered to Rajasekhar’s family. “I am not justifying anything. When thousands of goons were brought and an attack was carried out near G Janardhana Reddy’s house, were we expected to remain silent? When there is an attack, there will be a counterattack,” he said.

He claimed that during the chaos, firing took place right in front of Janardhana Reddy and that the situation escalated suddenly. “Both sides have been arrested, which itself shows that there was involvement on both sides. I am not afraid of arrest and will not seek bail. If I am guilty, let them arrest me,” Sriramulu asserted.

The incident continues to have strong political repercussions in Ballari, with demands growing for an impartial and transparent investigation into the violence and the police firing that claimed a life.