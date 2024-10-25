Show of strength by new Congress candidate

Channapatna: In a strategic move ahead of the Channapatna by-election, the Congress party has fielded C.P. Yogeshwar as their candidate, marking his return to the party after a stint with the BJP. The former minister officially submitted his nomination papers at the Channapatna taluk office, accompanied by a powerful show of support from top Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Before submitting his papers, C.P. Yogeshwar attended a special puja at Basavanagudi in Mangalavarpet , following which he led a grand road show to the taluk office. The procession covered a distance of one and a half kilometers, with thousands of enthusiastic Congress supporters chanting slogans and waving party flags. The show of strength underscored the Congress’s confidence in Yogeshwar’s candidacy, signaling their determination to reclaim the constituency.

Prominent leaders such as CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D.K. Shivakumar, and former MP D.K. Suresh were seen walking alongside Yogeshwar, bolstering his campaign. During the road show, an interesting moment occurred when CM Siddaramaiah, noticing Yogeshwar standing behind, called him to move forward,

The event culminated at the Channapatna taluk office, where C.P. Yogeshwar officially submitted his nomination papers. The presence of CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar, ministers, and several MLAs added significant weight to the occasion, reflecting the party’s backing of Yogeshwar.

Speaking after submitting his papers, C.P. Yogeshwar addressed his political journey and recent switch back to the Congress. He candidly admitted that he anticipated not receiving a ticket from the BJP and had waited until the last moment to make his move. “I knew that the BJP would not give me a ticket. I waited until yesterday,” he stated. Yogeshwar also alleged that there was a political conspiracy against him within the BJP, saying, “There was a plot to finish me off politically. I realized I had to act.”

Yogeshwar’s return to Congress has sparked discussions about possible internal dissent among local Congress factions in Channapatna, especially given his recent ties with the BJP. Addressing these concerns, D.K. Suresh emphasized the need for unity, stating, “Everyone should abide by the party’s decision.” Supporting this stance, D.K. Shivakumar asserted that there were no divisions within the Channapatna Congress unit, dispelling any rumors of discontent.

Channapatna, known as the strong hold of JDS is set to witness an intense political battle with C.P. Yogeshwar’s re-entry into the Congress fold. His decision to return and the party’s endorsement suggest a strategic bid to reclaim the seat, which has traditionally been a stronghold of local heavyweights. As the election season heats up, the Congress has thrown its weight behind Yogeshwar, banking on his influence and experience to secure a victory. With top party leaders like CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar visibly backing him, the Congress camp is gearing up for what they see as a real “political war” in Channapatna.