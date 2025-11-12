Shridevi campus a hub of talent

Shridevi Group of Educational Institutions has emerged as a premier centre shaping outstanding talent for the country, said GCC Technical Institute president Rajeev Srinivas. He was speaking at the inauguration of “Innovation Ignite – Workshop 2025” organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Shridevi Institute of Engineering and Technology. He said that the Shridevi campus has developed world-class academic infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and an environment that nurtures innovation.

“Not many engineering colleges in the country offer such high-quality facilities. Students studying here are fortunate. Establishing such a comprehensive educational ecosystem is not easy; it is possible only when the leadership is driven by commitment to education, national development, and human welfare,” he remarked.

Founder and Chairman of Shridevi Education Group Dr. M.R. Hulinayakar, in his address, said that rapid technological advancements over the past 25–30 years have significantly transformed the medical field. “Diagnosis and treatment have become more efficient due to technology. Its benefits are reaching the common people, improving quality of life,” he said.

Director of Human Resources M.S. Patil stated that such workshops help students develop leadership skills and enhance professional readiness. “Students must make use of these opportunities and showcase their talent,” he advised.

As part of the workshop, competitions were held in the Technical Quiz, Mini-Hackathon, Model Presentation, and other innovation-focused categories. Over 400 students from various districts across the state participated.