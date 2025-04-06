Siddaramaiah asserts internal reservation will be implemented in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that there should be no doubt about internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes, which his government will surely implement in the state “without injustice to anyone”.

“Even if you (people) object, we will ensure its implementation. We will strictly follow the Supreme Court’s directions,” Siddaramaiah said at the event to mark the 118th birth anniversary celebration of Babu Jagjivan Ram, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

“Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das has sought two months’ time. We have granted it. After that, we will ensure its implementation without injustice to anyone,” he said.The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the interim report submitted by the one-man commission of Justice Nagamohan Das (retired), which was constituted to study and recommend internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes. Earlier, Law Minister Law H.K. Patil had stated that the interim report submitted by the Nagamohan Das Commission has been accepted by the Cabinet.

It has been decided that the responsibility of conducting the fresh survey will also be entrusted to the Nagamohan Das Committee and that the classification for internal reservation will be taken up on a fast-track basis. He said that the committee’s tenure has been extended by two months to enable them to complete the survey within 60 days and submit the report.

Describing Babu Jagjivan Ram as a freedom fighter and a champion of social justice. Siddaramaiah said: “Due to the caste system, inequality still exists in society. He had a clear stance that as long as caste exists, reservation must continue.” “We didn’t create the caste system, but we have suffered from the inequality it caused. As long as caste exists, equal opportunities won’t be available, because the caste system continues to influence society,” he said.

About reservations in general, he stated: “Those who once spoke against reservation are now availing its benefits and enjoying the privileges. Therefore, no one opposes reservation anymore.” After Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 10 per cent reservation under EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), everyone has become a beneficiary of reservation, he maintained.

He emphasised that education helps bring out hidden talent and enables youth to grow with dignity. The Chief Minister also noted that only Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have implemented the SCP-TSP Act (Scheduled Caste Sub Plan-Tribal Sub Plan). “Why haven’t BJP-ruled states, which speak about social justice, implemented this law? Is mere speech enough? Shouldn’t it reflect in action?” he asked. He claimed that the five guarantees implemented by his government have successfully ensured that people have money in their hands and increased their purchasing power. Recalling the contribution of Babu Jagjivan Ram as a Union Minister, Siddaramaiah said: “He led the Green Revolution and ensured food for all. Back then, we only had meals during festivals. We launched the Anna Bhagya scheme so that no one should go through such a situation and no one should sleep hungry.”

He urged everyone to remember the concerns of this great leader and to follow in his footsteps.“Both Jagjivan Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar understood the struggles of society. The Constitution emerged as a solution to these problems, and it gave us all the right to education,” he said.

“We won’t get another Ambedkar or Jagjivan Ram. Therefore, we must follow the ideals and concerns they left behind,” he added.