Siddaramaiah opposes NEET/JEE exams

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah opposed for NEET and JEE exams, to be held on September 13, 2020. The opposition leader has echoed the opinion of the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled state and said that despite of the opposition from everyone, Centre is adamant on conducting NEET and JEE, he criticized.

Covid-19 cases are increasing in rapidly across the country and students are forced to take a risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams? Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

Opposition leader has pointed out that, travelling is not safe for the students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional and students are afraid to write exams due to pandemic, Mr Siddaramaiah stated.