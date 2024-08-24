Siddaramaiah preparing MLAs’ parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA case: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi : Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to parade all his MLAs in Delhi to cover up the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

He said that the MUDA case is already under legal scrutiny and it must be resolved through the legal process. “We need to see how the developments unfold and what the High Court decides. The Chief Minister is using political tactics to retain his position,” he said.

He said that more than 3,000 acres of land is being allotted to Jindal at a lower price and accused Congress leaders of showing double standards by acting differently when in power and in the opposition.

“The decision to allot land to Jindal faced opposition even within the Cabinet and publicly. We had previously reconsidered our stance due to opposition but now the same Congress who had strongly opposed it is its favour. They behave one way when in opposition and another when in power,” Bommai said.

On the Governor's decision to return certain bills for clarification, Bommai said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has not opposed any bills out of malice.

He clarified that the Governor has the authority to seek clarifications on any bill that is against the public interest and to withhold approval for such bills.

"This is a matter between the Governor and the government, and the Governor even has the authority to send these bills to the President," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress is preparing ‘Plan B’ for Karnataka following the controversies surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in case he has to step down in the MUDA and Tribal Welfare Board cases.

Sources said that Congress leadership has assured full support to Siddaramaiah but is simultaneously working on choosing a suitable candidate for the post.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka has said that the game of musical chair for the post of Chief Minister has already begun in the Congress.