Siddaramaiah talks rubbish: MP 

Mysuru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is a disappointed man these days and no wonder, he talks rubbish time and again, said Chamarajanagar Member of Parliament V Srinivas Prasad on Monday.



Speaking to reporters here on Monday he said that "Till recently, Siddaramaiah used to say he would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Now, he says the party high command will decide. It is tough to digest what Siddaramaiah utters." Prasad said, "He should stop talking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope he knows what happened to Congress in the last Lok Sabha elections. Though he lost to G T Deve Gowda in the Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah is ready to take him into the Congress fold. Doesn't he have a sense of shame?

Refuting the Congress leader's charge that BJP is using money power to win by-elections in Sindagi and Hanagal, Prasad tried to remind Siddaramaiah that it was he who misused power during the Nanajangud by-election. A retired police officer Kempaiah distributed money. The BJP Lok Sabha member added, "Siddaramaiah should recall the past to be in the present. He troubled me enough during Nanajangud elections."

Prasad said, "When Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was really upset that a new entrant to the Congress grabbed the plum post. No one has asked him to concentrate on national politics." The veteran leader opined the fuel and essential items price rise may be affecting BJP's image, but at the same time, people know that the Centre is trying its best to control it.