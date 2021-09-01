Siddaramaiah visits gang-rape spot, tells cops to step up patrolling

Mysuru: Former chief minister and opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited the spot where an MBA student was gang-raped and gathered information from police officers on the incident. He also took Alanahalli police inspector Ravi Shankar to task for the incident.



He instructed the police to step up patrolling and take stringent action to maintain law and order. DCP Pradeep Gunti, KPCC women wing president Pushpa Amarnath and others accompanied the former CM