Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in, his show of strength

Bengaluru: If things could be read in the right perspective, Karnataka’s new government and Congress party have sent a signal that the state will lead the opposition parties in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections against BJP. It is evident that a number of state leaders from all over the country have come to greet Siddaramaiah that Karnataka will be the spearhead of the forces and parties inimical to Modi -Shah and the BJP.

It was the first time in the last 30 years that the Congress party got such a rousing reception from the political leaders and more than three chief ministers had joined the celebrations, It was not just Congress party leaders but also Samajwadi party, JDU, Left parties and other regional parties. when for the first time in 30 years a fully loaded government has taken oath. And Siddaramaiah has become the third Chief Minister of the state after Nijalingappa and Devaraj Urs to become Chief Minister for the second time in the same party.

Why Siddaramaiah got this reception? Political analysts are also baffled, but anyway, they have ventured into an opinion. Such a major and almost unheard shift had not been experienced even though West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam (before Biswa Sarma) Jharkhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have failed in making the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ a force to reckon with.

The analysts also give the reason why it is likely to succeed in Karnataka because the Congress has emerged strong in Karnataka which also has sprung it back into the national political scene. In all other earlier avatars of Mahagathbandhan, the binding force was absent.