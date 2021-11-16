Six individuals to be awarded for impactful contributions to society: Infosys Science Foundation

Bengaluru: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) will announce and felicitate the laureates of the Infosys Prize 2021 on December 02. The Infosys Prize celebrates success in research and stands as a marker of excellence in science and research. It also aims to inspire young scholars to choose a vocation in research. The Prize comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of USD 100,000 (or its equivalent in Rupees) and is awarded in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences. Winners will be felicitated by Gagandeep Kang, FRS - Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate and one of India's leading virologists.



A distinguished international jury, composed of leaders in each of these fields, evaluates the work and achievements of the nominees against stringent standards of international research, placing the winners on par with the finest researchers in the world.

"The pandemic has re-established the need for science to be in the limelight, to cut across the traditional boundaries and stretch across various disciplines. The interaction between science and society ensures that knowledge is exchanged, tested, and refined in order to respond to societal needs and global challenges. The Infosys Prize aims to recognize fundamental and applied research, both of which ultimately make a difference to our society," said Kris Gopalakrishnan, President – Infosys Science Foundation.

Since its inception in 2009, Infosys Science Foundation has felicitated the work of 74 laureates, from institutes like the IITs, IISc, ISIs, TIFR and NCBS as well as CSIR labs across the country, and niche research institutes like JNCSAR and Harish Chandra Research Institute.