Skywalks proposed, bus stops shifted to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bid to decongest the city and streamline pedestrian and vehicular movement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have proposed construction of skywalks at 101 locations across the capital. Additionally, 103 unscientifically placed bus stops have been relocated, and 137 chronic waterlogging spots have been identified and rectified on a priority basis.

Responding to the developments, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the proposals would be placed in the authority’s upcoming budget. He stated that necessary provisions are being made to take up these infrastructure works in the next financial plan.

He further said that several waterlogging-prone areas are being addressed, with pipe-pushing technology being deployed to expedite underground drainage works in localities such as Sindhoor Chowltary and Yelahanka. The works are expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon, with significant progress targeted by June.

Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the authority is also planning strict measures against environmental violations. With summer setting in, the civic body has announced a reward-and-penalty mechanism to curb garbage burning. Citizens who identify and report instances of waste burning will be given a reward of ₹250. Officials warned that strict action would be taken if any staff members are found involved in such violations. The combined measures are aimed at improving urban mobility, addressing flooding issues and ensuring better environmental compliance across the city.