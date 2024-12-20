Social activist releases another document in MUDA land scam

Mysuru: Social activist Snehmayi Krishna, who has been tirelessly fighting against the MUDA scam, has released another significant document. He has also argued that retired Justice P.N. Desai, who has been appointed as the chairman of the commission set up by the Karnataka Congress government to investigate the MUDA irregularities, is not qualified for the role. He has revealed the reasons for this assertion.

The Central government had previously issued an order appointing retired Justice P.N. Desai as a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). However, due to personal reasons, P.N. Desai declined the membership. At that time, he agreed to several conditions in his application.

P.N. Desai agreed to conditions that included not rejecting the appointment order and accepting responsibility within 30 days of the order. He also accepted the condition that if he violated any of the terms, he could be barred from being appointed to any commission for three years.

Consequently, since he did not accept the CAT membership, the central government issued an order preventing his appointment to legislative committees, autonomous committees, or regulatory committees for three years. In light of this, Snehmayi Krish-na has now released relevant documents.

In connection with P.N. Desai, Snehmayi Krishna has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the government. He stressed the need to immediately revoke the order that appoints retired Justice P.N. Desai as the chairman of the single-member commission formed concerning the MUDA case.

He urged that all documents related to the MUDA case provided to P.N. Desai should be retrieved by the government. Even though it is known that he is not qualified to serve as the chairman, he continues in that position, which has prompted Snehmayi Krishna to request the Supreme Court and the Government of India to take appropriate legal action regarding this matter.