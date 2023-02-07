Social media turns out as a boon for the public in distress

Bengaluru: There was a time, even if there was a small crime case, one had to go to the police station of the respective area and file a complaint and then do follow up for days to check whether the accused or criminal is punished. However, now any citizen in any corner of Bengaluru can file a complaint instantly if they face any problem related to criminal cases. Immediate response will be received and the search of the accused will be done at a fast pace.

Linked to this is social media. Sexual assault by thugs in public places, fraud, traffic congestion problem in a particular area, problems from influencers, threats, demands for bribes, rioting in public areas and so on, video uploads on social media are getting immediate relief to the aggrieved. As WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram and other social networks are now playing an important role in providing social justice to the aggrieved. It has become a trend for common people to immediately share any problem on social media.

Most of the videos are going viral on social media in the state capital which is famous as IT-BT and Silicon City. 70 per cent of these cases belong to Bangalore Police Division. Law and order and traffic department police of Bangalore have separately opened an official Twitter and Facebook account in the name of their department. Staff have also been hired for its management.

These accounts are receiving a large number of complaints from the public. The public is asking for justice by making a video or sharing a photo about their injustice and tagging it on the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the concerned police department.

Traffic Management Center of Bangalore Traffic Department is managing social media and thousands of complaints are received from the public every day. The staff who manage it will immediately inform the concerned traffic police and solve the problem. Meanwhile, when there is heavy traffic in some areas of Bangalore, the public is giving information through Twitter. Special Commissioner of Police, Bangalore Traffic Division, Dr. MA Saleem informed that we have immediately sent personnel to those areas and able to handle the situation and ease the traffic.