Society should strive for welfare of country ; Mohan Bhagwat

Bellary: The whole society should be made to strive for welfare of nation, Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said.



Speaking after inaugurating newly constructed office building of Vijayabharati trust on Sunday he said that that true love is the natural basis for social organization. Mutual love and coexistence has been embedded in Indians since ancient times. India's progress is not the work of one person. He opined that everyone's contribution is necessary for progress. Development is possible when the society involves itself in the progress of the country. For the last 98 years, the association and the branch have been functioning in this way. He said that the main purpose of this is the organization of the society and to take India to the highest state of glory.

he said tools are necessary for any good work. Similarly, offices are tools for organizational work. Here volunteers deal with everyone with true love, intimacy, honesty and selflessness qualities. Other organizations discuss more about the problems of the country and society. But that the volunteers of RSS will find solutions to the problem. A good example of this is that during the Corona crisis, when everyone was at the stage of assessing the situation, volunteers were involved in relief work. But Mohan Bhagwat said that this kind of work was not seen in other countries. Our culture says Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam. We accept everyone. If there is any calamity or trouble in the country and society, the volunteers act with selfless intelligence, smartness

He said it is also exemplary for others. This is the policy of the association. He opined that all these qualities of Swayamsevak make active in national work. Vijayabharati Trust as a prestigious organization of the society is always actively involved in social work. Its new office will strive for nation and social work in the coming days. He congratulated all those who worked hard for this new building. . Vijayabharati Trust President Sankalchanda Bagrecha, RSS South Central Constituent Organizer V. Nagaraja and other were present.