Somanna reviews railway projects in coastal Karnataka
Stresses upon Konkan Rail integration
Kundapur: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Tuesday visited Kundapur railway station in Karnataka’s coastal Udupi district, underscoring the government’s focus on expanding rail connectivity and modernising passenger amenities.
Inspecting facilities at the Moodlakatte station, the minister said efforts were underway to integrate the Konkan Railway with Indian Railways, a move expected to strengthen coastal transport and streamline services. “India today has more than one lakh kilometres of railway track, placing it second only to China. Our vision is to make railway stations as passenger-friendly as airports,” Somanna told reporters.
The minister reviewed donor-supported development initiatives at the station, facilitated by local organisations including the Lions Club. While appreciating such contributions, he advised against individual donor boards, stating that development should reflect collective participation.
During the visit, Udupi MLA Kiran Kodgi pressed for speedy completion of track-doubling between Mangaluru and Goa and sought upgrades across coastal stations. Former minister Haladi Srinivas Shetty and passenger associations raised long-pending demands, including direct train services to Rameswaram and Ayodhya.
Somanna assured that these requests would be taken up on priority and urged continued cooperation between the railway administration and local communities. He emphasised the need for improved platforms, waiting areas, and safety measures to meet growing passenger demand.