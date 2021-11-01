Somashekar confident of winning both seats in bypoll

Mysuru: District minister S T Somashekar said that the party candidates will win in Sindagi and Hanagal bypoll. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday he said that the bypoll result is not compass for next election as it is being held in local level.



Reacting to the allegations of former minister Cheluvanarayana swamy that one thousand crores irregularity took place in Mandya milk producers cooperative society limited (MYMUL) he said that this is not that much of bigger issue. It was alleged that corrupt officers

and transport contractors are allegedly mixing water into milk. The State CM immediately handed over probe to COD.

Enquiry is being held at the State co-operative department also being conducted, he said and assured that the government would take suitable action after verifying two reports. Presenting the Dasara expenditure accounts he said that the State government has released Rs 6 crore for celebration of Dasara. The Dasara committee spent Rs 4,22,07, 679 for Jumbo savari, elephant maintenance, expenditure on decoration, various sub-committees and royalty of Rs 40 lakh to royal family.

Apart from this the government also spent Rs 1.20 crores for Dasara celebration in Sriranga patna, Chamarajanagara and Hassan districts. A total of Rs 5,42,07,679 spent for celebration of Dasara in four districts. He said that the state government is thinking to organise Dasara exhibition throughout the year from next year to boost tourism. He said the tourism minister will also visit Mysuru to take a decision in this regard.