Sona College of Technology records major advances in 2025

Bengaluru: Sona College of Technology, known for its SonaSPEED motors that have powered ISRO’s Chandrayaan and other space missions since 2009, marked 2025 as a year of major academic expansion, research growth and stronger industry engagement. The NAAC A++ accredited institution (CGPA 3.65) focused on preparing students for emerging areas such as semiconductor design and cybersecurity while strengthening outcome-driven education.

During the year, the college introduced four new BTech programmes VLSI Design, Cyber Security, Safety Engineering and Fire Engineering—taking the annual intake beyond 1,600 seats. A key highlight was a Rs 10-crore investment in advanced Electronic Design Automation tools under the ChipIN initiative, enabling students to work on 5-nanometre chip design aligned with global semiconductor standards.

Research activity also gained momentum, with multidisciplinary teams expanding collaboration with Canada’s University Health Network in smart medical textiles, leading to new prototypes. Patent activity reached new highs, with 490 applications filed, 465 accepted and 47 granted.

Student outcomes reflected sustained industry confidence, with nearly 945 students from the Class of 2025 securing placements across IT, manufacturing and global firms. Ranked among the top 200 engineering institutions in NIRF 2025, Sona also earned an ‘AAA’ rating in NPTEL’s Faculty Performance Rating, underscoring its continued focus on quality education and innovation.