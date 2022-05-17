South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair EXCON from today

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and General V K Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, will inaugurate the CII EXCON – South Asia's' largest construction equipment trade fair on 17 May at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre here.

Addressing media persons, Deepak Shetty, Chairman, CII EXCON, said, "Excon is the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia. It aims to provide a focused platform for the construction equipment and component industry, bring more awareness amongst all stakeholders on the latest developments, enable adoption of world-class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects in the country."

"Excon will reflect the theme elements at the exhibition and also set the pace for Atma Nirbhar Bharat in infrastructure development in the country.

With the presence of large OEMs and a strong supply chain supported by a vibrant components sector, India is all set to become the manufacturing and export hub of the world for construction equipment manufacturing," said Shetty.

Co-Chairman of CII EXCON, Dimitrov Krishna said, "Indian construction equipment industry can be the vital fulcrum, driving infrastructure growth and supporting allied industries in achieving their growth targets. Buoyed by a stable economic environment and a strong growth agenda pursued by the Government, the Indian CE industry is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade."

Chairman, CII Karnataka, Arjun Ranga said, "Karnataka is emerging as a vibrant manufacturing hub in the country. To increase the GSDP, the Karnataka Government is introducing new initiatives to bolster the manufacturing sector and increase the share of exports from Karnataka.

EXCON will demonstrate the manufacturing potential of the State with the large presence of OEMs and components industries participating in Excon.

Other key dignitaries participating at EXCON include Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, Wipro Limited; Rishad Premji, Non-Executive Director, Wipro Enterprises Limited; Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads Organisation; Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Military Engineering Services; Manmeet Nanda, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India; Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary - Infrastructure Department, Government of Karnataka; Achim Burkart, Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany; Young-seup Kwon, Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea among others.