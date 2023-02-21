South India's first interstate metro connectivity moves ahead

Bengaluru: The plan that would link Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Bommasandra in Bengaluru has advanced a little. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has reportedly received a letter from the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) requesting approval for the feasibility study for the building of a 20k-km rail link from the IT city to the surrounding industrial region. A tender seeking a consultant to carry out the feasibility study for the interstate Metro rail link will be invited by the CMRL after the central government gets its approval.

The central government was notified in 2022 that the Karnataka government had already approved the extension of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMCRL) metro project from Bommasandra to Hosur.

11.7 kilometres of the 20.5-kilometer stretch are in Karnataka, and the remaining 8.8 kilometres are in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government would pay for the project's feasibility research. This could be the first inter-State metro connectivity in south India if the project comes to pass. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had encouraged the BMRCL to examine the viability of the Bommasandra-Hosur Metro link at a meeting of the Managing Directors of all Metro Rail Corporations held in 2021.

Numerous major corporations, like TVS, Nippo Electricals, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and the industrial town of Hosur, which borders India's IT centre, are located there, therefore this metro connectivity is anticipated to be beneficial to thousands of commuters. Additionally, it would promote the overall development of the Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri region as an industrial hub.

This is a "dream project," according to Krishnagiri MP Dr. A. Chellakumar, who had brought up the Metro link in the Lok Sabha, for thousands of regular commuters from Hosur to Bengaluru. According to what he previously mentioned, if the project is carried out, citizens in both States will benefit socially and economically.

The central government rejected the plan to build a new airport in Hosur earlier this month, citing the area's proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The location has been taken out of the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) programme, which intends to build airports all around India to reduce the cost of regional air travel.