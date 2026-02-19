Spa owner kidnapped for ransom in Anekal

Anekal: In a swift operation, police under the Electronic City Police Station have solved a kidnapping-for-ransom case reported from Bettadasanapura and arrested three men allegedly involved in the crime.

The victim, identified as Ashit Jha, was kidnapped while returning home on his motorcycle after closing his spa. According to police, the accused — Akshay, Manjunath and Prajwal — executed a pre-planned abduction in an attempt to extort ₹2 lakh.

Electronic City DCP Narayan said Manjunath had allegedly misappropriated funds at his workplace and was under pressure to repay the amount. Believing that spa owners handle significant cash, the trio allegedly targeted Jha.

Police said the accused deliberately hit the victim’s motorcycle with their car, attacked him with sharp weapons, and forced him into their vehicle. They later confined him at an undisclosed location and threatened him with a knife, compelling him to call friends and relatives to arrange ransom money.

However, acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s manager, police launched a rapid investigation. Using technical surveillance and location tracking, officers traced and arrested the suspects within hours. Authorities recovered the vehicle used in the crime, weapons and mobile phones.

The victim recounted that he was assaulted on his face and legs and threatened with death if the ransom was not paid. He expressed gratitude to the police for rescuing him and urged strict legal action against the accused. Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway.