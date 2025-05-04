Speaker U T Khader Responds to Row Over Remarks on Suhas Shetty Murder, Calls for Communal Harmony

Mangaluru: Amid political tensions and a polarised atmosphere in coastal Karnataka, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has issued a strong rebuttal to what he termed as "deliberate misinterpretation" of his earlier comments on the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. The case, which has stirred communal sentiments, was allegedly projected by some groups as an act of religious retaliation.

Speaking to reporters, Khader clarified that his initial remark suggesting the murder could be the result of gang rivalry was only a hypothesis — not a definitive conclusion. “I had also clearly stated that the complete truth would emerge only after the suspects were apprehended and interrogated,” he said.

He said he mentioned Fazil’s family’s phone call to him — in which they denied involvement — solely to present facts as they were shared with him, and not as a statement of innocence or blame. “Nowhere did I say they were not involved,” he emphasised.

Khader accused unnamed political leaders of using the incident to incite communal disharmony. “Even before arrests were made, some leaders were attempting to communalise the incident to provoke unrest and gain political advantage,” he said.

Rejecting accusations of bias, the Speaker maintained that his only intention was to preserve calm in a tense environment. “Twisting my words for political narratives is not just a reflection of ignorance but goes against democratic responsibilities,” he said, appealing for trust in the legal process.

He urged the people of Dakshina Kannada to stand united for peace and not fall prey to divisive politics, reaffirming that justice will prevail through due process.