Spiritual Journey to Ayodhya: Over 1,000 pilgrims embark from Mangaluru, Udupi

Mangaluru/Udupi: In a spiritual spectacle, the final train of the inaugural phase of the Ram Mandir Darshan Abhiyan set forth from Mangaluru, carrying about 1,400 fervent pilgrims destined for Ayodhya. This momentous departure signifies the successful conclusion of the initial leg of the pilgrimage initiative, orchestrated to facilitate devotees’ sacred journey to the revered city. Revealing insights during a media interaction, Jagadish Hiremani, the state convenor of the Abhiyan, shared that February witnessed the undertaking of this spiritual odyssey by 20,000 Lord Ram devotees from Karnataka. The pilgrimage utilised a fleet of 12 specially arranged trains, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm and commitment among the devotees.

Organised by the BJP, the Abhiyan aims to make the pilgrimage accessible to all, offering a financial incentive of Rs. 3000 to each participant interested in embarking on the Ayodhya journey. Jagadish mentioned that the second phase of this campaign is slated to commence post the Lok Sabha elections.

Among the 1,400 pilgrims aboard the concluding train of the first phase, 640 originated from Dakshina Kannada, 400 from Udupi district, and the remaining from Uttara Kannada district. The journey, commenced from Mangaluru on Wednesday is scheduled to reach Ayodhya on March 9, with the return expedition set for March 10.

The return to Mangaluru is anticipated on March 13, culminating this spiritually significant and harmonious initiative.