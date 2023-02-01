Srirangapatna bypass opens for traffic

Mysuru: The 7-km long Srirangapatna bypass road on Bengaluru and Mysuru Expressway has been completed and is open for traffic. Officials said that the 7-km long Srirangapatna bypass road on the expressway has been completed. Along with the completion , all the long-awaited greenfield sections of the 10-lane expressway has been completed. A few days after Mandya Bypass on Expressway became open for traffic, the Srirangapatna Bypass Road was also open for traffic. The Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha shared bypass visuals in his social media account.

Officials have already cleared the greenfield section of the 7-km-long Bidadi Bypass, the 22-km-long Ramnagaraand Channapatna Bypass and the 7-km-long Maddur Bypass. The 10 km long Mandya Bypass was opened to the public on January 25. The new Mysuru – Bengaluru expressway is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from three hours to around 90 minutes. The 119 km long expressway starts near Nice Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru and ends at the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru. .

The expressway will start from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysuru and aims to reduce the current 3.5 hours journey to just 1.5 hours. The total cost of the expressway is Rs 8,453 crore. Thus, two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be restricted from the expressway and only four-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be allowed to travel. A parallel service road has also been constructed for two-wheelers and three-wheelers.