SSLC exams will be held as per schedule: Minister BC Nagesh

Chamarajanagar: Primary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that SSLC examinations will be held as per schedule.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a science complex at

Deenabandhu education institution here on Sunday, he said that schools in many States were closed owing to Covid.

"By the grace of god, we are not affected much in third wave of Covid and 99 percent schools are opened and the attendance is also good. So examinations will be held as per schedule."

He praised Deenabandhu education society for constructing a science complex to teach students science in a simple manner. He said the government is considering setting up separate science complexes in association with NGOs in each taluk to make science teaching simpler.

According to the minister, Narendra Modi government is providing Rs 20 lakh to each school to set up Atal tinkering laboratory. "If science can be learnt through experiments, it would enhance skill of students, he opined.