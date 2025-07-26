SSLC, PUC pass mark reduced to 33 per cent: Feedback sought from public

Bengaluru: In a major move towards aligning Karnataka’s school examination standards with the CBSE model, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued an official notification lowering the pass percentage for SSLC and PUC exams to 33 per cent aggregate marks.

Until now, students needed a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to be declared pass. As per the new rule, candidates will now be considered pass if they secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall, including internal assessments and written exams, and at least 30 per cent marks in each subject.

In the case of the SSLC (Class 10) examination, out of a total of 625 marks, a student will now be declared pass if they score at least 206 marks overall, provided they have secured the subject-wise minimum as well. The revised rule aligns with CBSE standards, where only an aggregate of 33 per cent is required. The government has issued a draft notification under the powers vested by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board Act, 1966 (Sections 26 and 27), to amend the rules accordingly. Public objections and suggestions regarding this change are now being invited for a period of 15 days from the date of official publication. Similarly, the Karnataka government has also notified proposed amendments to the PUC II (Class 12) examination rules, under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, to take effect from the academic year 2025–26.

According to the draft notification, a candidate will be declared pass in the PUC examination if they secure a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject (including internal or practical assessments) and 33 per cent aggregate marks across all subjects.

The government has made it clear that any feedback, suggestions, or objections raised during the 15-day window will be duly considered by the board before finalizing the rule.

This development is seen as a step toward standardising academic benchmarks, reducing failure rates, and relieving pressure on students, while also triggering a debate about academic rigor and learning outcomes.