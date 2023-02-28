State achieves 126% target in cataract surgery

Bengaluru: The state government has achieved 126 per cent target given by the central government in cataract surgery. In addition to this the green laser treatment has been started in government hospitals for people suffering from diabetes, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. The central government had set a target of 3,39,600 cataract surgeries this year.

However, we have already conducted 4,28,451 surgeries achieving 126 per cent of the stipulated target. The minister explained that there has been a good response to the campaign to eradicate blindness in the state. Several people, especially in Hyderabad Karnataka and North Karnataka region are suffering from Diabetic Retinopathy for which advanced green laser treatment has been introduced. Our Ophthalmologists at Government Hospital in Vijayapura District have developed special expertise and are performing this innovative survey on a pilot basis. We are also seeing good results from this, Dr.Sudhakar informed.

Retinopathy due to diabetes can lead to gradual vision loss. If it is detected and found necessary, the problem can be solved by green laser treatment. People with diabetic retinopathy will have vision issues even in bright light. More than 40 patients have undergone surgery in Vijayapura district in last one month. This treatment will be extended to other hospitals as well.In the rural areas, diabetic patients are being screened and those who need treatment are referred to the district hospital. Minister said that there is a good response from the people.

In addition to this, the "Blindness Free Ballari District" campaign is getting a good response and special mobile treatment camps are being organized in every taluk of Bellary district. Arrangements are being made for special treatment in taluk hospitals. He said that on an average 22 people are given green laser treatment in the camp.

Screening camps are being conducted through Mobile Health Units. Two camps are held every month in Bellary, Sandur, Siruguppa. Among those who are receiving treatment 98 per cent belong to BPL family and about 60 to 70 per cent are women. This time, 22 people were operated, out of which 17 were women and five were men. Free spectacles are distributed and cataract surgeries are being conducted under the Blindness Free Bellary Campaign.