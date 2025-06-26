State govt directionless due to graft: Bommai

Bengaluru: The state government has sunk deep into corruption and has lost all sense of direction, causing public frustration. Home Minister Dr Parameshwara, even if jokingly, has spoken the truth by stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no funds and he needs to be congratulated for that, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said Dr Parameshwara had publicly disclosed that the CM didn't have money. Although he later clarified that it was said in jest, it remained the truth. For that, he should be congratulated.

When asked about ruling party MLAs making allegations against their own government, the former CM said it had been two and a half years since the Congress came to power in the state and MLAs had not received any grants due to which they were unable to work. “If this continues, it will be impossible to face the public in the next two and a half years.