State-level milking competition highlight of Raitha Dasara during festival

Mysuru: The state festival Dussehra continued to captivate audiences with diverse and unique events, including a state-level milking competition held as part of Raitha Dasara on the 5th day of celebrations. The competition attracted participants from across the state, with seven cows competing to see which could produce the most milk within the given timeframe.

The milking competition, held in both morning and evening sessions, gave each participant 20 minutes to milk their cow twice. The cow producing the highest quantity of milk across both sessions was declared the winner.

Ramachandra Reddy from Tanish Farm Dairy, Kaggalipur in Anekal taluk, took home the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, with his cow producing a combined 42.84 litres of milk in both sessions. Babu bin Revanna of Thota village, Channarayapatna taluk, secured the second prize of Rs 80,000, with his cow yielding 42.3 litres of milk. Ajay P. Reddy from Vet Farm, Nakundi, Dommasandra, Anekal taluk, finished third, winning Rs 60,000 with a combined milk output of 41.3 litres. Devaraj of AGM Dairy Farm, Kaniyanahundi village, HD Kote taluk, took fourth place and won Rs 40,000 by producing 40.58 litres of milk.

The winners were honoured with cash prizes, trophies, milk cans, and certificates, while all other contestants received a milk can as a token of appreciation.

The event was a huge draw, highlighting the importance of cattle in rural life and the significance of dairy farming in Karnataka’s agrarian economy. Raitha Dasara, focused on showcasing various aspects of farming culture, continues to be a highlight of the Mysore Dussehra festivities, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic participation from farmers across the state.