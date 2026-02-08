State moves to bring Pilikula Biological Park under zoo authority

Mangaluru: The Pilikula Development Authority (PDA) has reiterated its intent to hand over the management and operations of the Pilikula Biological Park to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), a move officials say will strengthen institutional oversight of the major conservation facility in coastal Karnataka.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner H. V. Darshan clarified the PDA’s position at a press briefing, dismissing recent social media claims about alleged adverse observations by the Karnataka High Court regarding animal care at the park. According to Darshan, PDA leadership is in discussions with ZAK to finalise modalities for the transfer, focusing on better infrastructure planning and long-term management. He noted that ZAK has recommended certain structural and operational enhancements, and that detailed discussions with the authority will continue in the coming week.

Addressing concerns over animal welfare and licensing, the Deputy Commissioner said that despite a pending public interest litigation (PIL) before the High Court, no court directive has yet been issued against the authority, and the park remains open to visitors. PDA Commissioner N. Arun Kumar Shetty echoed this, emphasising that reports about the park’s closure or adverse judicial findings circulating on social media were “misleading and far from the truth.”

Pilikula Biological Park — part of the larger 201-acre Pilikula Nisargadhama complex recognised by the Central Zoo Authority of India — is a key biodiversity, conservation and eco-education hub in the region. It is home to a range of mammals, reptiles and birds and serves as an important centre for wildlife breeding and public awareness programmes.

The move to bring the park under the Zoo Authority of Karnataka follows concerns raised about maintenance standards and compliance with zoo regulations, as well as recommendations from zoo experts for more specialised oversight. Officials say that ZAK’s technical expertise and regulatory mandate could help address infrastructure needs and ensure adherence to best practices in animal care says the Deputy Commissioner.