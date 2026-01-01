State plans revival of campus elections after 37 years

in a major move aimed at nurturing leadership qualities among youth and identifying future political talent, the Karnataka government has decided to revive student union elections after a gap of 37 years. To study the framework, feasibility and implications of reintroducing campus polls, the government has constituted a high-level 11-member committee comprising ministers, legislators and youth leaders.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil has been appointed as the convener of the committee. Other members include Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, MLAs Rizwan Arshad and B Shivanna, MLCs Saleem Ahmed, Basanagouda Badarli, Puttanna, Youth Congress president HS Manjunath and NSUI president Keerthi Ganesh.

The committee has been tasked with examining key aspects related to the conduct of student elections and submitting a detailed report within 15 days. Among the major issues under review are whether student union elections should be held under political party banners or in a non-political format, and whether reservations should be provided for women, OBCs, SC/STs and students with disabilities.

The decision to revive campus elections follows a suggestion made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had recently stated that the move was inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on strengthening democratic roots and encouraging youth participation in politics.

Addressing a gathering during the Congress Foundation Day celebrations last week, Shivakumar said campus elections play a crucial role in shaping future leaders. “I myself came up through campus politics. Being a student leader helped me in my political career. Student elections are essential to nurture young political talent,” he remarked.

Student union elections in Karnataka were banned in 1989 during the tenure of late Chief Minister Veerendra Patil. The Congress government at the time cited concerns over the deterioration of academic environments in colleges, frequent clashes among student groups and incidents of violence linked to political affiliations.

Candidates often contested elections openly representing political parties, which led to deep divisions among students. In some cases, anti-social elements allegedly influenced campus politics, resulting in law-and-order issues. A retired college principal recalled that the ban was introduced to prevent conflict and restore academic discipline in educational institutions.

The proposal to reintroduce student elections has evoked mixed reactions but is largely being viewed as a positive step. Political analyst and former president of the Karnataka University and College Teachers’ Association, Ravindra Reshme, welcomed the move.

“This is a commendable decision. It provides students with practical democratic training. Governments should have taken this step much earlier. Banning student elections reflects a lack of trust in our youth,” he said. As the committee begins its study, all eyes are now on its recommendations, which could shape the future of campus politics and youth leadership in Karnataka.