State Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader warns of retaliation if Hindus are harmed

Mangaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State Joint Secretary, Sharan Pumpwell spoke at a 'Shaurya Yatra' event conducted by VHP and Bajrang Dal at Ullalbailu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. In his address to the gathering, Sharan made statements in defence of Hindu activists.

He said that the Ullal region of Mangaluru constituency is a sleeper cell for Islamic terrorists and PFI activists. "The murder of Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru was avenged by the murder of Fazil. Our workers saw the sacrifice of Praveen Nettaru and decided to make a move," he added.

"The incident in Gujarat was an act of revenge for killing Hindu karasevaks. It can be witnessed in Ullal if violent acts against Hindus are done. If Hindus are troubled, two heads will roll to avenge one," Sharan said.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) suggests that there were names of more Hindu activists in the hit list of PFI apart from Praveen Nettaru. The PFI has been banned but many of its activists are still active in Ullal. I'm warning the jihadi dogs that if Hindu workers are attacked, we will retaliate with more violence," he said.

Speaking about electing a Hindu candidate in Mangaluru constituency, Sharan said, "We want a Hindu candidate for Ullal region. Even if the Hindu candidate for MLA is from Congress party, we will provide our support."

It is to be noted that Ullal area only had two Hindu MLAs, one from Communist Party in 1983 and one from BJP in 1994. Since 1999, Congress leader U T Fareed was the MLA twice and U T Khader of Congress represented the region from 2007 as he was elected four times till date.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah for his infamous statement that BJP is turning coastal Karnataka into a Hindutva laboratory, Sharan said, "There is Hindutva in the soil of the lands. There is Hindutva in Dakshina Kannada district. We are contributing much for Hindutva in the country. All districts of the state will be factories of Hindutva," he said.

"Ullal has been seeing a lot of terrorist activities. One of them involves wife of the grandson of former MLA Idinabba. She had links with Syrian terrorists and she was nabbed by NIA. In the cooker bomb case, NIA arrested a suspect from Babbukatte near Ullal. In Karnataka, Ullal is the primary target for people who want to make India an Islamic state by 2047. An NIA unit must be opened in Mangaluru as more of these terrorists who are hiding in Ullal will be caught," Sharan concluded.