Stop illegal operation of Bike Taxis in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Travel Owners Association submitted a memorandum to State Minister of Transport, B Sriramulu on Monday and requested him to stop illegal operation of the bike taxis inside the city. The President, Karnataka State Travel Owners Association, K Radhakrishna Holla stated, "We urge transport minister's great attention on our taxi industry, passenger transport industry, tour travel operators, employee transport etc. The violation of Indian law and unsafe of public transportation by aggregators will be a real obstacle to economic progress as well as for public administration."

He said, The Central Motor vehicles Act, have given Guideline and Notification to follow the rule while operating Bike Taxis. Similarly, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India is also given provision to operate Motor vehicle under Aggregators Guideline with Notification dated 27th Nov, 2020.

In a silicon city we have more than 1 crore of vehicles running inside the city, about more than 66 lakh Two wheelers already exists about 24.94 lakh vehicles at rural areas which commutes every day, said Radhakrishna. "We are already having lot traffic congestion problem, Under Motor Regulatory act 67, Transport Department and Police Department has the right to Monitor Passenger Safety, Competitive Fare, Prevention of Overcrowding and Road safety etc. It is to inform that, Bike Taxis may go illegal operation with own use vehicles and safety of the passanger is also at risk," he said.

We welcome them if they stick to following rules and notification for Bike Taxi. Our state is improving the tourism sectors but we need more measure and support from all departments to bring into essential growth at all areas. We hope State Government will take action on above said norms, and implement as mandatory to follow everything to BIKE Taxi operators. We eagerly anticipate that, transport minister will think of considering the betterment of the tourist operators and hope to have good encouragement for our industry, he added.