‘Strategic Leadership’ workshop for Collectors to be held today

Bengaluru: The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, in collaboration with the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, will host the third edition of the Strategic Leadership and Mentoring Workshop for District Magistrates and Collectors on September 19, 2025, at ATI Mysuru. The workshop aims to strengthen the mentorship role of senior officers in guiding Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Trainees (OTs) during their district attachments. These attachments form a critical component of the OTs’ two-year training, providing hands-on experience in governance under the supervision of District Magistrates.

Forty officers from southern states—including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana—as well as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, will participate. The day-long programme will include sessions on district training initiatives, lessons from field experiences, key governance indicators, and roundtable discussions addressing challenges in mentoring probationers.

Sriram Taranikanti, IAS, Director of LBSNAA, will inaugurate the workshop, highlighting the Academy’s commitment to practical governance, ethical leadership, and capacity building. The initiative underscores LBSNAA’s continued focus on enhancing district-level administration by improving mentorship systems, promoting collaborative learning among senior officers, and ensuring officer trainees acquire essential skills, confidence, and administrative acumen. The insights from the workshop are expected to enrich district training programmes, ultimately contributing to the development of capable and citizen-focused administrators across the country.