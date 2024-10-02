Strategy-counter-strategy by Cong-BJP at national level

Bengaluru: The Muda case is being heavily discussed at the national level as well. This scandal has become a downfall for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The opposition BJP has decided to campaign at the national level for Siddaramaiah to resign as Chief Minister. The Congress is also thinking of protesting at the national level as the central government has targeted the non-BJP government ruled states and is attacking it through the ED-CBI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has written to the Mysore Urban Development Authority to return 14 plots. Keeping this in mind, the BJP has prepared to launch a campaign at the national level that the site has been returned as a basis for corruption. A national level press conference and protest is contemplated. BJP leaders are making a plan to intensify the protest on the Muda case. The Muda case is also being proposed in states where elections are going on. Also, BJP leaders will hold a press conference in every district of Karnataka and talk about the Muda scam.

Enforcement Directorate officials registered a case against CM Siddaramaiah on Monday. ED officials can issue a notice to Siddaramaiah at any moment and interrogate him. Thus, the high command leaders are standing behind Siddaramaiah who is stuck in the ED dilemma.

The Congress high command has vented its anger against the central government for registering a case against CM Siddaramaiah by the ED. The Congress leaders have expressed outrage that the central government is doing revenge politics against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who is giving a pro-people administration. Congress has accused the central government of oppressing non-BJP governments.

The Congress has put forward the arrest of Jharkhand and Delhi Chief Ministers by the ED for this allegation. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren have been arrested by the ED. The Congress said that the central government is behind this conspiracy. Delhi CM Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the authorities on charges of money laundering. The ED had accused Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin in the Delhi Excise policy scam. The ED had alleged that in the new policy brought in to increase revenue and simplify licensing, they favored those they wanted and got kickbacks.

Apart from the loss to the state exchequer, the ED said that the kickback money was used for party organization and elections. ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal before the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, CBI was also investigating the same case. Kejriwal, who has served six months in jail and got bail, has now resigned and left the post of CM to his close aide Atishi.

Jharkhand CM The ED had investigated illegal mining and malfeasance in allocation of mining leases. Hemant Soren had taken kickbacks and bribes. The ED had alleged that he was involved in money transfer through shell companies. In August last year, ED officials arrested the Jharkhand CM. Hemant Soren was arrested by ED after resigning from the post of CM.

The difference between AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, despite being arrested in the ED case, Arvind Kejriwal did not resign from the post of CM. But Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren resigned and was arrested by ED.

Now the Enforcement Directorate is behind CM Siddaramaiah and Muda case. The ED officials can summon CM Siddaramaiah for questioning anytime. In this backdrop, Congress has thought of protesting at the national level.