Student From Karnataka's Braille Printer Won Startup Competition's Best Social Impact Idea

A student from Karnataka created a portable, affordable Braille printer, which won the Best Social Impact Business Idea award at the SmartIDEAthon 2022, a national pitch competition run by Startup India in association with numerous colleges. One of the 1,200 teams shortlisted for the festival was Kaviraj Prithvi, the founder and main innovator of Prithvi Systems and Innovations, whose team has been developing assistive technology. Kaviraj claims that the Tactall, a mouse-sized portable printer, makes it simple to print in Braille and is reasonably priced.



Kaviraj said that the braille printers are standalone devices that typically cost between $2000 and $3000 and print in normal proportions. When hevisited a school for the blind, helearned that this was a widespread issue, therefore we wanted to make it easier for individuals to print in Braille. While the printer is still in the prototype stage, Kaviraj and his 15-person team are also working to develop additional sorts of assistive technology. Kaviraj is also pursuing engineering physics at II T Guwahati.

Their innovations all have a helping hand component. He added that when he was younger, he wanted to launch a firm and believed that every invention he made should have a social component and should benefit others. In addition to the printer, Kaviraj is developing a non-invasive blood pressure monitoring system, a patented rotor control system, and a suspension system for bumps.

The man stated that the suspension system can be utilized in a variety of situations but is primarily intended for wheelchairs and other support vehicles. In order to facilitate easier rescue operations and reduce turbulence when transferring patients, the rotor system was specifically designed for helicopters.