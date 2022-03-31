Student In Karnataka Dies Due To Heart Attack During Exam
- Anushree is a Madapura High School girl, who collapsed during hurrying to another examination centre.
- Many organisations are criticising the government for putting the student under stress, which resulted in the heart attack.
Anushree is a Madapura High School girl, who collapsed during hurrying to another examination centre. She was writing an exam at a Vidyodaya College centre in T. Narasipur town in Mysuru district on Monday when the incident occurred.
The death of a student while giving the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC, Class 10) examination due to a heart attack has sparked a controversy in Karnataka about the invigilator's and education department's 'inhumane' and 'negligent' approach, as horrifying details surface in the case.
The invigilator's 'negligent' and 'inhuman' attitude is being slammed by the parents of the deceased student, as well as the general public, for handing back her answer sheet one hour after the exam began and telling her to go to another examination centre to rewrite her paper.