Student In Karnataka Dies Due To Heart Attack During Exam

Anushree is a Madapura High School girl, who collapsed during hurrying to another examination centre. She was writing an exam at a Vidyodaya College centre in T. Narasipur town in Mysuru district on Monday when the incident occurred.



The death of a student while giving the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC, Class 10) examination due to a heart attack has sparked a controversy in Karnataka about the invigilator's and education department's 'inhumane' and 'negligent' approach, as horrifying details surface in the case.

The invigilator's 'negligent' and 'inhuman' attitude is being slammed by the parents of the deceased student, as well as the general public, for handing back her answer sheet one hour after the exam began and telling her to go to another examination centre to rewrite her paper.



Many organisations are criticising the government for putting the student under stress, which resulted in the heart attack. The nervous student had gone to the wrong examination centre, it was discovered. Without checking her hall ticket, the invigilator handed her an answer sheet. The invigilator discovered she had arrived to the wrong centre halfway through the exam and returned her back answer sheet and question paper.

The student was asked to hurry to another location, which was approximately 100 metres away. While rushing to the other examination centre, she collapsed. Anushree's parents are now furious at how the issue was handled and the invigilator's 'inhuman' manner.

Many individuals now believe that the invigilator should have let Anushree finish her exam. Anushree's death, according to Alagudu Shivakumar, district convener of the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS), was caused by the invigilator's negligence.

Mahesh, Anushree's uncle, stated that she was in good health. He also urged that the event be investigated. Mariswamy, the Block Education Officer, stated that she could not have been allowed to continue with the same answer sheet due to restrictions. The education department's authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report.