Students From Karnataka Hold Protest For Not Permitting Them To Wear Hijab While Minister Called It Indiscipline
The almost three-week conflict between a government college in Karnataka's Udupi district and a small group of Muslim students who wish to wear the hijab in class intensified Thursday morning as the students protested with posters at the college gates.The students claimed that denying them the opportunity to wear a hijab, which their seniors used to had, is a violation of their fundamental rights, and that they feel uncomfortable sitting in front of male lecturers without it.
The demonstrations follow BC Nagesh, the state's Education Minister, told that the practise was indiscipline and also mentioned that schools and colleges were not a place to practise dharma. Mr Nagesh further accused a few persons of politicising the matter before of the 2023 Assembly election, referring to the PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India's support for the students, and sought to know why the students want to practise constitutional rights now. On the other hand, the students today denied any affiliation to the CFI in response to that claim.