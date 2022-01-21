Students From Karnataka Hold Protest For Not Permitting Them To Wear Hijab While Minister Called It Indiscipline

The almost three-week conflict between a government college in Karnataka's Udupi district and a small group of Muslim students who wish to wear the hijab in class intensified Thursday morning as the students protested with posters at the college gates.The students claimed that denying them the opportunity to wear a hijab, which their seniors used to had, is a violation of their fundamental rights, and that they feel uncomfortable sitting in front of male lecturers without it.



The demonstrations follow BC Nagesh, the state's Education Minister, told that the practise was indiscipline and also mentioned that schools and colleges were not a place to practise dharma. Mr Nagesh further accused a few persons of politicising the matter before of the 2023 Assembly election, referring to the PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India's support for the students, and sought to know why the students want to practise constitutional rights now. On the other hand, the students today denied any affiliation to the CFI in response to that claim.



been forbidden from wearing hijab for the past 20 days and the demand is justifiable for them. She questioned that if the Constitution provides them the right to wear a hijab, why is the college preventing them from doing so? One of the students said that they arrived to college while wearing a hijab. However, they have been prevented from attending school once more. She added that the Campus Front of India has no influence on them. They approached CFI after receiving no favourable answer or assistance. While another student said that they had

The new protests came a day after college officials and district officials issued students an ultimatum stating to follow the clothing code and get an education, or go home if they don't.

However, Mr Nagesh previously told that the dress code has been in force since 1985 and that the demonstrations began only 15-20 days ago. He said that nearly 100 Muslim students enrolling at that college had no problems, and that only these pupils do not wish to obey the dress code and also quoted that the School is not a suitable setting for dharma practise.

Mr Nagesh pointed to the Congress when questioned if the Education Department should interfere on the girls' ability to follow their religion and if wearing a hijab, or headscarf, violated any norms. He added that they observed the rules when the Congress government was in power.

According to the protesting students' parents had repeatedly asked college officials to permit them to wear the hijab, but to no effect.

Meanwhile, Mr Nagesh admitted yesterday that the state government had not imposed a uniform or dress code, but asked the protesting students to observe the rules anyhow.