- Visakhapatnam police serves notices to Pawan Kalyan over his comments during meeting
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
Students under influence of drugs Video clip went viral
A video clip in which four girls and few boys in an inebriated state due to consumption of drugs went viral in social media since Wednesday.
Mysuru: A video clip in which four girls and few boys in an inebriated state due to the consumption of drugs went viral in social media since Wednesday.
The one minute thirty two seconds video clip circulating widely in social media is said to be shot from Gooluru on border of Kerala and Karnataka in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district.
The people, parents urging police department to take stern action against drug peddlers who targeting students and destroying their life.
