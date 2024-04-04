Sumalatha out of Mandya race, to support BJP-JD(S) alliance

Mandya: In a significant development that reverberated across the political landscape of Mandya, non-party MP Sumalatha, who had garnered immense attention in the Lok Sabha constituency, unveiled her decision on Wednesday.

With all eyes fixed on her next move, Sumalatha declared that she would not contest the upcoming election as a non-party candidate, instead throwing her support behind the BJP-JDS alliance candidate, HD Kumaraswamy.

The announcement unfolded during a crucial meeting with supporters convened at the Kalikamba temple in Mandya, marking a pivotal moment in the political trajectory of the region.

Sumalatha, while refraining from entering the electoral fray from Mandya this time, affirmed her unwavering commitment to the constituency and its people.

Expressing her rationale behind the decision, Sumalatha clarified that while she may not be contesting as a non-party candidate, her bond with Mandya remains unshakable.

Moreover, she disclosed her intent to align herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), underscoring the imperative of navigating the shifting political dynamics.

Reflecting on her journey thus far, Sumalatha acknowledged the opportunities presented to contest from constituencies such as Chikkaballapur, Bangalore North, and Mysore. However, her allegiance to Mandya, her hometown, remained steadfast, prompting her to decline offers that would distance her from her roots. In deliberating her decision, Sumalatha consulted extensively with BJP leaders and stakeholders, culminating in a strategic recalibration aligned with the evolving political landscape.

She reiterated her commitment to serve the people of Mandya diligently, affirming her unwavering dedication to the constituency’s welfare.

Amidst this pivotal announcement, notable figures including her son Abhishek Ambarish and actor Darshan lent their presence, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

With Sumalatha’s resolve to chart a course centered on Mandya, her decision marks a defining moment in the region’s political narrative, poised to shape the contours of the upcoming electoral contest.